Give-a-Ray Program provides energy benefits to its customers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Harnessing the sun’s energy just got a little easier as ComEd reminds residents about its “Give a-Ray” program.

It’s designed to give customers access to community solar energy benefits without the need to install a private energy solar system at your property. This offer is only available to income-eligible residents in the Ogle and Winnebago communities. City officials urge residents to apply so they can keep a little extra change in their pockets annually.

“If you do qualify, that’s a $250 annual savings, on your energy bills that you will receive, and for us as a community at large, that’s 2.4 million dollars that will be saved by our residents,” Rockford Mayor Thomas McNamara says.

Anyone who is interested in applying can visit ComEd’s website for more information on eligibility and the application.

