Free drive-in movie night at Rivets Stadium

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Summer may be nearing its end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop.

UScellular is having a free drive-in “Movie Under the Stars” at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 at Rockford Rivets Ballpark on 4503 Interstate Blvd. in Loves Park. Both nights will feature Shrek 2 on a 52-foot screen. Anyone 18 years or older can register for a parking pass. Only one pass is required per vehicle and is first-come, first-served.

“The popularity of drive-in movies grew during the pandemic, evoking a sense of nostalgia while bringing friends and family together,” said Sales Director Kristy Baron. “As longtime members of the Rockford community, we wanted to bring that experience here, and we are excited to provide a free night of entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”

Gates are expected to open at 5:45 p.m. and the movie should start at 7:15 p.m. Drivers should enter the parking lot from Interstate Blvd and parking will be socially distanced and to ensure everyone can watch the movie.

UScellular held free movie nights last year in 10 cities across the U.S. to more than 9,000 attendees.

Details are available at drivein.uscellular.com. UScellular will give each vehicle movie snacks.

Those who register after passes have been sold out will get a unique code to rent a movie of their choice at home.

