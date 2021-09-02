Advertisement

Five people sent to the hospital following crash on West State Street

Officers say five people were taken to area hospitals following the crash.
By Shannon Kelly
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police investigate a car accident on West State Street and Klines Avenue.

Police tweeted about the incident just before 8:30 Wednesday night. Officers say five people were taken to area hospitals.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area while the investigation continues. Details are limited at this time. We will provide updates to this story as they become available.

