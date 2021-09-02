Advertisement

City of Rochelle strategizes to overcome worker shortage

Economic development director says the city has more than 300 jobs across the board to fill.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, 91 percent of state and local chambers of commerce report worker shortages holding back their incomes. In Rochelle, Economic Development Director Jason Anderson said the statistic rings true.

“The fact that industries and businesses can’t find enough employees is killing them,” said Anderson. “So, by in large, this is slowing our economy down.”

Around 9,000 people live in Rochelle. The city has more than 300 open positions across all industries, according to Anderson.

“We held a meeting about a month and a half ago with about 27 industries here in Rochelle to ask the question: what is the problem with getting employees? And we got a whole lot of answers,” said Anderson.

Anderson said the city is working to create child care to cover all shifts, busses to drive people to work, and affordable housing. The city will host the Community of Opportunity Hiring Expo on September, 16 at Rochelle Township High School.

“We have positions in healthcare, manufacturing, food service, customer service, and our fire department. Just such a wide variety of jobs,” said Rochelle Marketing and Public Relations Director Jenny Thompson. “There has to be something for everyone at this hiring expo.”

It is possible to arrive unemployed and leave with a job, Thompson said.

“I would encourage visitors to bring their résumé. Be ready to speak with the employers. Be ready to interview right on the spot. Come with your strengths, and let these employers know why they should choose you,” said Thompson.

Anyone who registers for the hiring expo in advance can enter a drawing to win $300 cash. You can find more information about it at thecityofrochelle.net.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Rockford Police officer Eric Thurmond pleads guilty to disorderly conduct charges
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
State: 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks, Stateline schools included
New stores, restaurants coming to CherryVale Mall

Latest News

Loves Park family warns of potential scams after elderly couple hires workers for roof repairs
Loves Park family warns of potential scams after elderly couple hires workers for roof repairs
One Rockford hospital is recognized by HealthCare Design Magazine and The Center of Health...
U.S. Sens Duckworth, Durbin award Mercy Health with million dollar grant
Humidity will be up and down over the course of the next several days.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 9/2/2021
Winnebago Co. Coroner faces new charges, accused of stealing $14,500 from the dead