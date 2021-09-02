Another Beautiful Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine to start today with a slow increase of clouds taking hold. We expect light east winds 5 - 10 MPH with a high right around 80. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low in the upper 50′s. A few scattered showers tomorrow/tomorrow night with highs in the middle 70′s and a low Friday night down to 62 degrees. We could pick up between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Slight chance for sprinkles on Saturday morning with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Low 80′s on Sunday and Labor Day Monday with plenty of sunshine.

