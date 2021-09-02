Advertisement

Another Beautiful Day

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunshine to start today with a slow increase of clouds taking hold. We expect light east winds 5 - 10 MPH with a high right around 80. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low in the upper 50′s. A few scattered showers tomorrow/tomorrow night with highs in the middle 70′s and a low Friday night down to 62 degrees. We could pick up between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Slight chance for sprinkles on Saturday morning with highs in the mid to upper 70′s. Low 80′s on Sunday and Labor Day Monday with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Rockford Police officer Eric Thurmond pleads guilty to disorderly conduct charges
New stores, restaurants coming to CherryVale Mall
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
State: 26 Illinois schools report COVID-19 outbreaks, Stateline schools included
McDonald’s ice cream machine company hit with restraining order

Latest News

Summer far from over
Meteorological fall kicks off on a pleasant note, some rain chances return in coming days
Summer far from over
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 9/1/2021
Plenty of Sunshine Today
Plenty of Sunshine Today
Some rather healthy rainfall totals are possible in spots over the next five days.
September, Meteorological Fall to start on spectacular note