Voices of Stephenson County Survivors Shelter opens

FREPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Voices of Stephenson County opens a shelter that aims to help survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

The survivors shelter is designed for individuals and families and can house up to 20 people at a time. Features will include a shared kitchen and dining area, two living spaces, five bedrooms, and a rec room. The facility was made possible by grants and local donors but a fundraising campaign is under way to help sustain it for the future.

“We’ve worked really hard within the community and the state and federal level to show our need for on-site emergency shelter and to really build from the ground-up, we had the gracious gift of the actual physical building and as a team you know we created a welcoming and safe environment for survivors,” said Executive Director Beth Maskell.

Experts say one in three women and one in six men in the united state have experienced some form of sexual violence in their life.

