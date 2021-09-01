Advertisement

Some people are panic-buying toilet paper again

People have started hoarding toilet paper again, reports say.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - People have started needlessly panic-buying toilet paper again.

There’s no threat of a shortage unless panic buying itself depletes supplies.

You probably remember this happened in the initial reaction to the pandemic in 2020.

The fear of not having enough toilet paper snow-balled and created the very problem shoppers wanted to avoid -- a shortage.

Manufacturers eventually caught up with demand, but it took a while.

There are reports that it might be happening again as the delta variant spreads and coronavirus case counts and deaths rise.

According to USA Today and Reuters, manufacturers are working to meet the new spike in demand.

For example, Kimberly-Clark, which makes Cottonelle and Scott toilet tissue, said it is trying to produce more toilet tissue and get it shipped as quickly as possible.

Former V.P. of Mercyhealth charged in wire fraud scheme involving $3M+