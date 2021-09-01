Senate passes clean energy bill, full approval could keep Byron power plant open
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Senate passed the clean energy proposal in the overnight hours of Wednesday morning. The approval would keep the Byron nuclear power plant operating, but still needs approval from the House and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
However, this process isn’t over. Our Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief Mike Miletich said that the House left town and will need to come back at some point soon to address the plan. Lawmakers want to address the decarbonization timeline for the state’s two largest coal plants - Prairie State in the Metro East and CWLP in Springfield.
House Democrats won’t approve a plan without a hard closing date for those plants and Governor Pritzker has already stated he won’t approve it either unless that agreement is made first.
