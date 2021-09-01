Rockford starts Energy Assistance Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford households that need some help on their gas or electric bills are in luck.

Starting Sept. 1, the City of Rockford Health and Human Services Department announced the start of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) in Winnebago and Boone Counties. Income-eligible households can apply for funds to help with furnace assistance and natural gas, propane and electric bills. Applications will be taken in the order they are received through May 21, 2022 and no groups will be prioritized.

In order to receive assistance, homes must be 200% or less than the federal poverty value. Starting Sept. 3, homes will have the option to accept a one-time payment to your utility provider or enroll in a Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP), which is only available for homes with Ameren Illinois, ComEd, Nicor Gas, North Shores Gas and Peoples Gas. Applications will also be on a first-come, first-served basis and will be accepted until March 31, 2022 or until the maximum number of applicants is reached.

The City of Rockford Health and Human Services Department will also take state median income and the number of people living in the home into consideration for both programs. Assistance ranges from a one-person household to receive $2,147 to four-person homes to get $4,417. For homes with five or more people, visit rockfordil.gov.

Those living in homes that use propane are encourage to apply this month for lower propane prices as they tend to increase in the winter months.

You must call 844-710-6919 on Friday mornings to make an appointment starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.

