Rep. Kinzinger visits area Walgreens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kinzinger made a couple of stops in the Stateline Including one at a Rockford pharmacy.

Kinzinger stopped by the Walgreens on Alpine Rd. this afternoon to see how the pharmacy chain is responding to the pandemic. Kinzinger even sat in the chair to get his flu shot. Officials with Walgreens say they have been at the forefront in the fight against covid-19. Since the rollout of vaccines., Walgreens has administered 34-million doses.

“Partnering with different advocacy groups, different churches, different faith based organizations, getting the word out to A, to reduce the vaccine hesitancy and second, to ensure that they all have the opportunity and reduce the barriers and made it easy for everybody to get vaccinated,” said Area Healthcare Supervisor Kyle Kwak.

