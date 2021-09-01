Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired, road rage incidents near Winnebago County Justice Center

(unsplash.com)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that took place Tuesday afternoon near the Winnebago County Justice Center.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and met the caller who told officers they heard gunshots in front of the Justice Center and saw a piece of a bullet on the ground. At the time, the May 30th Alliance was holding a protest outside of the Justice Center.

May 30th Alliance founder Leslie Rolfe posted a video of the incident on Facebook where bullets can be heard hitting the ground near the camera that was live.

Shortly after, officers were notified of a suspected road rage incident, where the victim said a car passed them on Avon Street, just north of the first shooting location and waved a black gun toward their vehicle.

The victim said the front passenger in the suspect vehicle fired four times as they passed, striking the driver’s side door twice, and also striking the rear driver’s side passenger floorboard.

If you have any information regarding this incident or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

