Meteorological fall kicks off on a pleasant note, some rain chances return in coming days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are now officially into the month of September which means shorter days and cooler days are ahead of us here. For ringing in September today, we did so on a very pleasant note with temperatures near normal.

High temperatures normally range around 80 degrees for September 1 but they go down to 70 degrees on September 30. Throughout the month, we will also lose nearly an hour and a half of daylight and we will see our first pre 7:00 p.m. sunset which is about 18 days away.

Now, that said, summer is far from over. History suggests there is still plenty of heat ahead of us. There is a 100 percent chance we’ll see another 80-degree high temperature in September. There is a 91 percent of an 85-degree high temperature to occur in September and a better than 50/50 chance of a 90-degree temperature occurring.

About one in every six September’s sees a 95-degree high temperature and there have been five years in the past in which a 100-degree high temperature occurring during the course of September. We’re nowhere near that with temperatures remaining fairly consistent in the low 80s and even cooling into the upper 70s closer to the end of the week.

The humidity will also hold off with the exception of a modest uptick late Friday and into Saturday, which also happens to represent our one and only rain chance over the coming several days.

A couple of passing clouds here tomorrow afternoon but that should be about it. Thicker cloud cover will arrive here as we go into Friday which is when our next chance of showers arrive late afternoon Friday, even more so Friday night. A lingering shower also can’t be ruled out for very early Saturday.

