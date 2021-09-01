Advertisement

Josh Turner to perform at the Coronado this November

The tour is to help with the release of ‘King Size Manger,’ his first-ever Christmas album
Josh Turner to perform at the Coronado this November
Josh Turner to perform at the Coronado this November
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multi-platinum singer Josh Turner will perform at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. as part of his ‘Holiday and the Hits’ tour.

The tour is to help with the release of ‘King Size Manger,’ his first-ever Christmas album. The bass vocalist has sold more than six million records and has been streamed 3.2 billion times around the world. Turner’s released five hit singles including “Your Man.” Turner has been nominated for two GRAMMYs, five CMA awards and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 3 at 10:00 a.m. Those interested can buy tickets on Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by calling 815-968-5222.

