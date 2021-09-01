Huskies put winless season behind them as NIU preps for opener

DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After going winless in 2020, Northern Illinois University has no where else to go but up. With plenty of young talent, the Huskies look to surprise a few people starting this week against Georgia Tech.

It’s game week down in DeKalb as the huskies prepare of the Yellow Jackets out of the ACC. This will be many players first game against competition outside of the Mid-American Conference after playing just six MAC games in a COVID-shortened 2020.

One of those that has played a power five school before and won is Cole Tucker. The fifth year senior from DeKalb has told the younger guys what to expect. He believes they have what takes to get a win in Atlanta

“Playing at places like Iowa and Nebraska before kind of gets you ready for the big crowd,” said Tucker. “Might be cool at first and then goes away within the first five minutes, you don’t even noticed they’re there. So trying, we practice outside, that helps with the noise and everything.”

“So, I think the biggest thing I can tell these guys is just kind of block it all out. Obviously, the opposing fans are going to be rowdy, it’s the first game of the season, they’re having a white out, so they’re going to try and be in your head. But it really don’t matter, at the end of the day what happens on that football field is what really matters.”

NIU opens the season at Georgia Tech on Saturday at 6:30. The game will be broadcasted on the ACC Network.

