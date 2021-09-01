Former V.P. of Mercyhealth charged in wire fraud scheme involving $3M+

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - Former Vice President of Mercyhealth in Janesville and the owner of an Illinois marketing agency are charged in a kickback scheme involving more than $3 million.

Barbara Bortner, 57, Milton, Wisconsin, and Ryan Weckerly, 46, Sycamore, Illinois, were charged Wednesday with wire fraud. In addition, Bortner was charged with tax evasion and Weckerly was charged with aiding and abetting in the preparation of a false income tax return.

Bortner and Weckerly were charged in U.S. District Court Wednesday, both waiving their right to indictment by a grand jury.

The wire fraud and tax charges stem from Bortner and Weckerly’s involvement in a kickback scheme while she was the Vice President of Marketing at Mercyhealth based in Janesville, Wisconsin. Weckerly was the owner of Morningstar Media Group, a marketing agency based in Sycamore, Illinois.

Beginning in February 2015, Bortner and Weckerly devised a plan where he would submit inflated invoices to Bortner for his marketing work for Mercyhealth. Bortner and Weckerly agreed he would provide monetary kickbacks to Bortner for the funds he received from the inflated invoices.

In return, Bortner agreed she would continue to use Morningstar Media Group as the primary marketing agency for Mercyhealth. The kickback scheme continued until June 2020.

Their plea hearings have not been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.