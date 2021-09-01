Advertisement

Former NIU standout Heflin, East grad Jones make NFL rosters

Former NIU and Erie-Prophetstown defensive lineman Jack Heflin has made the Green Bay Packers...
Former NIU and Erie-Prophetstown defensive lineman Jack Heflin has made the Green Bay Packers initial 53-man roster.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIFR) - A couple of undrafted free agents with ties to the Rockford area will suit up on Sundays in the NFL.

East grad and Middle Tennessee product Robert Jones earned himself a spot with the Miami Dolphins.

Jones played his senior year of football with the E-Rabs. After that, he went the junior college route, playing at Highland Community College in Kansas before making the move to division one MTSU. He started 20 games with the Blue Raiders. He then accepted an invitation the Senior Bowl where NFL scouts got a good look at Jones.

Jack Heflin, a standout at Northern Illinois University and an Erie-Prophetstown graduate, will play on the defensive line in Green Bay alongside Rockford native Dean Lowry.

Heflin got plenty of looks this preseason with the Packers, recording at least one tackle in each of the three exhibition games. He finished the preseason with six total tackles, three assists, and one tackle for loss.

