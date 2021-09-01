Former NIU standout Heflin, East grad Jones make NFL rosters

(WIFR) - A couple of undrafted free agents with ties to the Rockford area will suit up on Sundays in the NFL.

East grad and Middle Tennessee product Robert Jones earned himself a spot with the Miami Dolphins.

Jones played his senior year of football with the E-Rabs. After that, he went the junior college route, playing at Highland Community College in Kansas before making the move to division one MTSU. He started 20 games with the Blue Raiders. He then accepted an invitation the Senior Bowl where NFL scouts got a good look at Jones.

Robert Jones was one of 'my guys' on day 3 that wound up as an UDFA + had a nice preseason in Miami. He'd be a guy I'd be eyeing to poach from the practice squad if that's where he winds up. pic.twitter.com/4zHSxAe3C8 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) August 30, 2021

Jack Heflin, a standout at Northern Illinois University and an Erie-Prophetstown graduate, will play on the defensive line in Green Bay alongside Rockford native Dean Lowry.

Jack Heflin’s motor never stops running. Hard to see the UDFA not making the #Packers final roster at this point pic.twitter.com/fmWoaPaoYY — Joe Kipp (@joepkipp) August 28, 2021

Heflin got plenty of looks this preseason with the Packers, recording at least one tackle in each of the three exhibition games. He finished the preseason with six total tackles, three assists, and one tackle for loss.

