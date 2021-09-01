FHN donates proceeds from physicals back to area schools

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - FHN helped area parents save time and hassle for area parents with its sports physical clinics. Now some of the proceeds from those physicals go right back into area schools.

More than $10,920 was raised to give back to 13 area schools. FHN’s 14 sports physical clinics across northwest Illinois this summer did 547 physicals.

Out of the 148 students who got their physicals at the FHN Family Healthcare Center in Burchard Hills and Freeport High School, $2,960 will go back to the Freeport School District.

More information about FHN’s sports medicine and other services is available at www.fhn.org.

