Eric Thurmond pleads guilty to disorderly conduct charges

Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
Courtesy: Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After appearing in court Wednesday morning, officer Eric Thurmond from the Rockford Police Department pleads guilty to disorderly conduct.

Last week, Thurmond entered a plea agreement in the criminal sexual assault case against him when he was charged in October 2019.

Thurmond will not be put on probation, can’t have contact with the victim and must resign from the Rockford Police Department. In addition, Thurmond must pay a fine by November 1 and can’t work for any law enforcement agency in Illinois for a certain amount of time within the plea agreement.

The victim in the case agreed to the terms of the plea agreement.

The goes back to May 2019 when Thurmond was accused of criminal sexual assault reported to police that she was a victim and Thurmond was a suspect.

Thurmond was a 3-year veteran on the Rockford Police Department and was one of two resident police officers, or ROCK officers who live in the neighborhoods they patrol on their daily shifts. Thurmond’s work as a ROCK officer was very much recognized both locally and nationally for his work with children.

If found guilty through trial, Thurmond could face 4-15 years in prison.

