Belvidere North volleyball wins 64th consecutive conference match

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The last time Belvidere North lost a conference volleyball match was in 2017 at Guilford, and Tuesday night, the streak was never in jeopardy.

From the first serve, North was in control the Blue Thunder dominated Guilford in straight sets 25-11 and 25-12. Seniors Grace Bethke and Rachel Scott led North to victory. The win marks number 64 in a row for North in the NIC-10. Guilford fought hard early in the first set but was unable to keep pace with North.

Next up for the Blue Thunder is a non-conference match with Lutheran on Wednesday. It means the streak will be alive until at least Thursday when North heads to Freeport.

Guilford looks to regroup after a 1-3 start to the year at Belvidere on Thursday.

