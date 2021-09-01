Beloit Snappers looking for broadcasters

BELOIT Wis. (WIFR) - Warm up those vocal chords, practice your home run call and spruce up that resume. Sports broadcasters will soon get the opportunity of a lifetime.

The dream job competition is coming to Beloit on January ninth. Entrants will showcase their broadcasting skills with the winner getting a job in the press box for the Beloit Snappers. Immediately following the competition. There will be a job fair for positions with sports teams and affiliated businesses. It’s open to the first 200 applicants.

The deadline has been pushed back to Friday, Sept. 17.

Those interested can learn more at https://visitbeloit.com/symposium/.

