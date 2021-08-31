September, Meteorological Fall to start on spectacular note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The book’s about to close on Meteorological Summer, the period spanning between June 1 and August 31, and it was one for the ages!

With a 75.1° average temperature, the season goes down as having been the 5th warmest on record, dating back to 1905. Unfortunately, rainfall was hard to come by over the past three months. The 7.11″ total since June 1 will be the 16th driest on record.

Only once in the past 92 days did temperatures fail to reach 70°, and only four times did we fall shy of 75°. 87 percent of Meteorological Summer’s days saw highs reach 80°, while well over half of the days got up to 85° or above. What’s more, we nearly doubled the amount of 90s that we typically see in June, July, and August!

We've had more days above 70°, 75°, 80°, 85°, and 90° than usual over the course of the past three months. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

September gets underway Wednesday, and it’s a month during which we should expect some rather substantial changes. On average, temperatures cool by about ten degrees during the upcoming month, and we’re to lose nearly an hour and a half of daylight during that time. Just beyond the halfway point of the month, the sun will be setting before 7:00pm!

September sees substantial cooling take place over the month as well as substantial shortening of the days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, with the depressing news out of the way, time for some good news. Sunshine is to dominate for at least the first two days of September. Both Wednesday and Thursday are to feature a generous supply of sun. Northeasterly winds on Wednesday will keep temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°, right around where we should be this time of year. The winds shift to a more easterly direction Thursday, and eventually southeasterly, which should allow temperatures to pop up into the 80s.

An abundance of sunshine is expected to return on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine will again dominate Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain chances do look to be on the rise come Friday, and there’s at least some concern now that there could be some impacts on Week 2 of the high school football season. It’s early, though, far too much so to panic. It’s just something to keep an eye on over the coming days, and we’ll be doing just that.

The best chances for organized rain are to come late Friday into Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

An isolated, light shower may linger into the very early stages of Saturday. Aside from that, we’re to expect the rest of our Labor Day Weekend to by dry, with highs right around 80° Saturday and Sunday, and then into the mid-80s on Labor Day Monday.

