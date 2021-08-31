School supplies can be claimed on tax returns

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Take a look through your drawers and backpacks because taxpayers could claim school expenses on tax returns

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDoR) says individuals with students in grades K-12 can take a 25% tax credit tuition, book and lab fees up to $250 on their 2021 individual income tax returns. Those with home schooled students can file up to $250 book rental and lab fees from a qualified home school program.

“Parents invest a great deal in education so I encourage them to take advantage of this valuable savings,” said IDoR Director David Harris. “It is just important for them to remember to keep the receipts for any qualifying expenses, so they are accessible when it comes time to file their taxes.”

According to the most recent tax return data, more than 206,000 taxpayers claimed the Illinois Education Expense Credit in 2020, totaling more than $65.8 million.

To learn more about the Illinois Education Expense Credit, visit tax.illinois.gov.

