Rockford ranked 135th best city for outdoor grilling

Naperville leads the way for Illinois cities on the list at 106 followed by the Forest City at 135
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With Labor Day coming up on Sept. 6, Rockford has been ranked 135th for the Best Cities for Outdoor Grilling.

Lawn Love ranked 183 of the largest cities in the U.S. and took areas like the number of butcher shops, meat prices, weather and community interest from Google searches. Pomona, Ca. took the top spot with Palmdale, Ca. in second and Baton Rouge, La. rounding out the top three (the cities were ranked prior to Hurricane Ida). At the bottom was Garland, Tx., New York, N.Y. and Yonkers, N.Y.

Naperville leads the way for Illinois cities on the list at 106 followed by the Forest City at 135. Chicago was #158.

In 2020, $4.9 billion was spent on grills, smokers camping stoves, accessories and fuel. 64% of U.S adult owned a grill or smoker in 2020.

A full list can be found here.

