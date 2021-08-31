Advertisement

Rockford Labor Day Parade canceled for 2021

Rockford's Labor Day Parade is canceled for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 cases on...
Rockford's Labor Day Parade is canceled for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 cases on the rise.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford United Labor announced Tuesday it’s canceling the annual Labor Day parade for the second year in a row after consultation with the Winnebago County Health Department.

Rockford United Labor canceled the parade in 2020 due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases is the biggest reason behind the cancelation.

The organization released a statement saying in part, “Unions have a legacy of setting standards for rights on the job and workplace safety, not only for the workers they represent but for so many others. In this regard, the committee determined that due to the local uptick in COVID-19 cases, and increased risk of transmission of COVID variants, the responsible decision is to put the safety of our members and the community first.”

