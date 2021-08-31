Advertisement

New stores, restaurants coming to CherryVale Mall

CherryVale Mall will grow with stores open now and more on the way
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline’s premier shopping destination is about to get bigger.

CherryVale Mall will grow with stores open now and more on the way.

The stores open now include:

Rockford Style Center: Located in the former Selah space just outside JCPenney, offers a wide selection of synthetic and human-hair wigs, as well as hair products and accessories.

Tilted 10 Restaurant & Bar: Located inside at the bowling lanes on the lower level of Tilt Studio. diners can order burgers, appetizers, signature cocktails and more.

Galleria Furniture and Mattress: On the lower level at the west end of the mall, offering furniture, rugs, lamps, mattresses, and more.

The Jaunty Collection: A vending machine with eyelashes and make up on the upper level near Bath & Body Works.

B3 Lux Wig Collection: Located on the lower level by Banter, this vending machine has wigs and extensions at the push of a button.

Retailers opening soon:

Rammim Beauty: This haircare and skincare retailer will have many beauty products. It’s set to open Sept. 1 on the upper level next to Yankee Candle.

Smoke Arena: Set to open Sept. 1 in The District, this store will have a lot of e-cigarette, tobacco and vaping products.

Laced Up 815: Will have collectable shoes and clothing and accessories fit for the street. It will open Sept. 3 on the upper level next to Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Rugged Cowboy – Located on the upper level next to Hollister, this store will feature western-style clothing and accessories starting Sept. 4.

G Rose: Nike, Puma and other casual apparel will be at this shop located on the lower level next to Tilt. Expected to open Oct. 1.

Corner Store Factory: This ongoing project will expand to feature more unique and exciting products.

