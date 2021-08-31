Advertisement

Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ reports say

Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Cause of missing South Beloit Woman’s death determined
Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford turning a dream into a reality
Freeport woman killed in Stephenson County crash
Rockford woman charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man
Rockford woman charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man
She says the vaccine saved her life. A medical professional explains breakthrough infections.
Vaccinated woman shares breakthrough story

Latest News

Klehm Arboretum Garden Fair
Forest preserve receives $10,000 grant
New stores, restaurants coming to CherryVale Mall
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
A cold, grey mist obscures the White House but pickets march through the slush in front of the...
Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
DOD recognizes last American soldier to leave Afghanistan