Mental health initiatives announced for farmers

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture announces an expansion of farmer mental health initiatives with a half a million dollar grant.

In 2019, the farm family resource initiative was established in Illinois to address the mental health needs of the farming and agricultural communities. This grant will allow for an expansion of that program to the rest of the state and will include the addition of hotlines, vouchers for behavior health services, and agriculture literacy programs for healthcare providers.

“Make no mistake, our farm communities are the toughest of the tough, and when it comes to mental health, asking for help sometimes the bravest thing that you can do, mental health care is health care, and in Illinois we are making it easier to access every step of the way in every community and that’s how we shape a state where all of our people can thrive,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The funding for the grant was made possible by the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network in association with the United States Department of Agriculture National Food and Agriculture.

