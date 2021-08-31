Advertisement

Man arrested on child pornography charges in Rock County

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Janesville, Wis. (WIFR) - Police have arrested a Town of Beloit man for possession of child pornography.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and the Beloit Township Police Department conducted an investigation in the 2900 block of S. Iris Dr. in the Town of Beloit on Aug. 30 for crimes against children.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jose A. Melgoza on 10 counts of child pornography, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of child enticement.

Melgoza is in the Rock County Jail until his first appearance in court Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 3 p.m.

