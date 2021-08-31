Major crash on N. Meridian Rd. in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on N. Meridian Rd. near Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The crash involves a utility truck with a trailer and a Chevy Impala. 23 News spoke to several witnesses who say multiple people were transported by ambulance to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Multiple ambulances are on the scene. It happened around 2 p.m.

WIFR has a crew on the scene. We will update you when we have more information.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.