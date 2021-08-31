Illinois re-adjusts to masking up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “We have a governor. He’s issued a mandate, and everyone’s turning this into a political circus,” said Rockford local Ralph Nagel.

Illinois takes a step backward in the fight against COVID-19 with masks going from recommended to required at most indoor settings. Nagel was shocked to see unmasked faces at the grocery store and bank.

“I approached a couple of the managers, and they indicated there’s nothing they can do,” he said. “They can’t enforce it.”

Rockford leaders want to make sure this fall and winter is not a repeat of 2020 when it comes to high COVID case counts.

“We want to educate individuals in our community and businesses that we are under an executive order of a mask mandate, how to comply with that and really why it’s so important so that we don’t have further mitigations,” said City of Rockford Director of Community & Economic Development Karl Franzen.

Some small business owners say they feel like the government is making them the ones to enforce mask mandates putting them in an undesirable position.

“When people come in, and they don’t have a mask, we’ll politely offer one to them,” said Baker Street Burgers owner Randy Baker. “We’ll have disposable ones at the host stand. If they still refuse, I think we’re going to play it case by case.”

Franzen says he understands the return of the mask mandate is unpopular to many but not complying with it could make things worse for everyone.

“It’s not because we want to, but it’s one measure we can simply take in the effort to avoid the more drastic mitigations of closing down our community and closing down our businesses,” Franzen said.

