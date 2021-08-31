Advertisement

Forest preserve receives $10,000 grant

The funds used from the ComEd Green Region program will help enhance storm water drainage and reduce erosion
Klehm Arboretum Garden Fair
Klehm Arboretum Garden Fair(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County and Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden received a $10,000 grant to help fund construction of its bioretention area.

As part of its partnership with the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County, Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden is matching the $10,000 grant donated by The Kjellstrom Family Foundation. The funds used from the ComEd Green Region program will help enhance storm water drainage and reduce erosion.

Once complete, an interpretive sign will be installed nearby to educate visitors about the ecological benefits of bioretention areas and rain basins.

Rockford woman charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man
Rockford ranked 135th best city for outdoor grilling
