Dakota girls’ volleyball downs Eastland in contested match

DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Last season, Dakota and Eastland proved to be two of the best volleyball teams in the region, it provided Monday’s matchup with plenty of hype.

Eastland came out hot, the Cougars opened the contest on an 8-1 run. It forced Dakota to call an early timeout and regroup. The first set proved to be all about runs, the Indians answered strongly to cut the lead down, but ultimately dropped the first set 25-14. It would be Dakota’s only loss of the night. The Indians won set two 25-17 and set three 25-19 to win at home 2-1.

Next up for Eastland is a matchup with Fulton next week, Dakota meets Forreston Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.