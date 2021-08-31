Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs

By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Benefit-expense ratios are part of how insurers evaluate their business.

A CNN analysis shows it costs about 150 times more to hospitalize a person sick with COVID-19 than it does to vaccinate them.

The breakdown works like this:

Medicare pays about $40 for each shot. Multiply that by two, and in some cases add an additional $35 it has to pay each time a shot is given at a home or group living setting.

That’s $150 to vaccinate the most expensive Medicare beneficiaries.

Contrast that with how much it costs on average to hospitalize a COVID patient – almost $22,000.

That skyrockets to nearly $50,000 if a ventilator is needed.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID hospitalizations for unvaccinated people cost the health care system more than $2 billion in June and July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Cause of missing South Beloit Woman’s death determined
Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford turning a dream into a reality
Freeport woman killed in Stephenson County crash
Rockford woman charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man
Rockford woman charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man
She says the vaccine saved her life. A medical professional explains breakthrough infections.
Vaccinated woman shares breakthrough story

Latest News

A young lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike in New Jersey.
Police identify 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning at Jersey Shore
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath
Damage is seen from the air in Grand Isle, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida struck.
Aerial: Grand Isle, La. seen after Hurricane Ida
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the 82nd Airborne, was the last soldier to leave...
With Afghanistan withdrawal complete, America’s longest war ends