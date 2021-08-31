City of Rockford gets $54 million from American Rescue Plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than $54 million in federal dollars are coming Rockford’s way and now the question is what’s the best way to spend that money.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the city already received $27 million from the American Rescue Plan and another $27 million is on it’s way for next year. The only catch, the city must spend the money on COVID related expenses.

“We wanna make sure that we get dollars out where they’re needed most and that we can have a great investment into the human capitol of our community,” said McNamara.

McNamara says the city has three goals when it comes to spending its $54 million share of the American Rescue Plan.

“It can go to non-profits, it can go to fill in revenue that the city of Rockford has lost, so we were down in sales taxes or we were down in our redevelopment fund or we were down in our parking fund, we can go back and fill in the revenue we lost there,” said McNamara.

McNamara says the money can’t just go toward anything, it can only be spend on COVID related losses. He feels with additional COVID mitigations returning to the state, it’s hard to predict the impact it will have on the city.

“We’re trying to take a conservative approach that puts dollars back into the community, that keeps someone’s property taxes flat but that also is an investment into some long term expenses that we know are coming our way and that we can use this one term revenue source to help decrease our future budgetary burdens,” said McNamara.

Finance Director Carrie Hagerty says the city needs this relief money as we approach unexpected twists and turns in the pandemic.

“We have a laundry list of needs that were shared by aldermen that as we move forward we can implement that when we know how much funding we have available,” said Hagerty.

McNamara wants Rockford residents to understand while there are many projects in the city that need additional funding, this money can only go towards fixing things that suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the city has until 2024 to spend the full $54 million, he plans to do that strategically to best benefit the city.

