Bus driver shortage creates logistical challenges for local families and districts

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - As the search for school bus drivers intensifies, getting a ride to school becomes more challenging for students around the region.

“With the shortage there are students that aren’t getting to school and we’re relying on parents to take them,” said Rockford Public Schools Executive Director of Transportation Michael Slife.

Freeport School District Director of Transportation Dallas Pieper says she went from November 2020 to May 2021 without a single bus driver application.

“Our routes are all longer and they’ve got more students on them because we’ve had to combine routes, so where before a route might have been 40 minutes long its now for many an hour and 10 minutes long,” said Pieper.

On the RPS 205 website there’s a daily list of routes not able to run due to the shortage and it’s up to parents to provide a ride.

Both Slife and Pieper hope that sign on bonuses and paid trainings are enough incentives to get people to apply.

“You think you’re just driving a bus taking kids to and from, but you develop relationships with the students you get to watch them grow,” said Pieper. “It’s really a unique opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life and just to enhance their educational experience. It’s a very rewarding job.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.