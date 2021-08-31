Advertisement

Bus driver shortage creates logistical challenges for local families and districts

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - As the search for school bus drivers intensifies, getting a ride to school becomes more challenging for students around the region.

“With the shortage there are students that aren’t getting to school and we’re relying on parents to take them,” said Rockford Public Schools Executive Director of Transportation Michael Slife.

Freeport School District Director of Transportation Dallas Pieper says she went from November 2020 to May 2021 without a single bus driver application.

“Our routes are all longer and they’ve got more students on them because we’ve had to combine routes, so where before a route might have been 40 minutes long its now for many an hour and 10 minutes long,” said Pieper.

On the RPS 205 website there’s a daily list of routes not able to run due to the shortage and it’s up to parents to provide a ride.

Both Slife and Pieper hope that sign on bonuses and paid trainings are enough incentives to get people to apply.

“You think you’re just driving a bus taking kids to and from, but you develop relationships with the students you get to watch them grow,” said Pieper. “It’s really a unique opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life and just to enhance their educational experience. It’s a very rewarding job.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Cause of missing South Beloit Woman’s death determined
New stores, restaurants coming to CherryVale Mall
Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford turning a dream into a reality
Freeport woman killed in Stephenson County crash
Rockford woman charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man
Rockford woman charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man

Latest News

School bus driver shortages create challenges for families.
School bus driver shortage
Mental health initiatives announced for farmers
Mental health initiatives announced for farmers
Rockford's Labor Day Parade is canceled for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 cases on...
Rockford Labor Day Parade canceled for 2021
Mental health initiatives announced for farmers
Mental health initiatives announced for farmers