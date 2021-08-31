Boylan, Auburn boys’ golf win NIC-10 matches at Ingersoll

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In close contests, Auburn and Boylan knocked off NIC-10 opponents in respective nine-hole conference matches.

Auburn and East went head to head in the first match, and it was decided by just two strokes. Auburn won 171-173 backed by strong performances from Alex Ferry, Jay Gupta and Julian Montero. The E-Rabs saw strong contributions from Ben Bathje and Eli Parker but ultimately fell short.

In the later match, Boylan defeated Guilford 147-159. The Titans were once again led by Cooper Watt and Nolan Brauns, the duo combined to shoot five-under-par. Watt birdied the first three holes of the day, and Brauns nearly aced hole three.

All four teams do not hit the links again until September 8. Auburn plays Harlem, Boylan will meet Belvidere North, East matches up with Jefferson, and Guilford will fight Freeport.

