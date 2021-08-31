Advertisement

Bird scooters are coming to Freeport

The City of Rockford has partnered with shared electric scooter company Bird Rides to bring...
The City of Rockford has partnered with shared electric scooter company Bird Rides to bring e-scooters to Rockford for a pilot program, starting Wednesday.(Bird Rides, Inc.)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Another city in the Stateline is getting in on the e-scooter trend, as Bird announces a new partnership with the City of Freeport to bring its scooters to the pretzel city.

The scooters already have a presence in Rockford and Beloit. Much like in those places, the scooters will be available to rent through the Bird app.

Users in Freeport will only be able to use the scooters in certain areas of the city. The scooters will slow down and become inoperable if riders traveled outside of these spaces.

Bird offers the following programs that are available for all who qualify:

  • Community Pricing – Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50 percent discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micromobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
  • Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel – Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis.
  • Free Helmets to All Active Users – Bird will send a free helmet to active users at their request, you just need to cover shipping costs. Bird is committed to Vision Zero, a global movement to make mobility safer, healthier and more equitable for everyone on the road.

“Scooters make for a useful way to bridge the gap between public transportation and a person’s home or work. More transportation options can bring a lot of benefit to the city,” said City Manager Randy Bukas.

The electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 mph. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways. Riders are required to be 18-years-old and above to access the scooters. They are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and are required to obey all standard rules of the road.

