Beloit College returns to in-person learning

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - After a year of hybrid learning, Beloit College is back to in-person instruction only.

Students have been back on campus for a few weeks now with classes starting last week. Dean and Provost of Beloit College Eric Boynton says 90% of the faculty and students are fully vaccinated. Masks are required indoors and testing is in place for those who are not vaccinated. The college welcomed one of its largest groups of first-year students.

“Classes are fully in session, people are learning, the dining halls are full, the Powerhouse, which is our new recreational center and student union is full of life. So, it’s great to see the campus just alive again with people and energy. The energy of course that are young students bring to the campus,” said Boynton.

