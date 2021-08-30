Winnebago County to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - International Overdose Awareness Day recognizes those who lost their lives because of an overdose. On Aug. 31, the Winnebago County Opioid Response Team is working with other local partners and other cities/towns to do the same.

Winnebago County, Rockton, Village of Winnebago, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Pecatonica, Roscoe and Durand all signed proclamations to recognize this day and hope to #ENDOVERDOSE through a few events and opportunities:

Naloxone Training and Opioid Overdose Information Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Multiple agencies including the Winnebago County Health Department will provide naloxone training in 15 minutes or less to individuals. Participants will receive a Narcan kit upon training completion. Unused at home medication disposal kits will also be available.

Live R.E.A.L. Memorial Ceremony Lagoon at the Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens

1354 N. 2nd St., Rockford, 7:15 p.m.

Live R.E.A.L. will host a memorial ceremony for those lost to opioid overdose. A moment of silence will be held and flower pedals will be released into the lagoon with each petal representing a life lost to overdose in Illinois in 2020. Three churches near the conservatory will ring their church bells at 7:10 p.m.

Light Up Purple To Remember

Throughout Winnebago County

Individuals are invited to join organizations that will use purple to light up the community to honor the lives lost due to overdose. Nicholas Conservatory will put purple lights up at the North and South ends of the conservatory in addition to the entrance and columns. The City of Rockford will put purple lights on Morgan Street Bridge, Rockford City Hall, and South Main Street Archway from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31

Wear Purple to Raise Awareness

Throughout Winnebago County

Individuals and organizations including the Winnebago County Health Department staff will wear purple on Tuesday, Aug. 31 to raise awareness about opioid overdose and steps individuals can take to help #EndOverdose.

