Advertisement

Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford making a dream reality

Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people gathered at 1220 South Alpine Road in Rockford Sunday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of Wammy’s Kitchen, a dream come true for Sandra Pearson. Pearson is more commonly known by friends and family as Wammy.

“I’ve been cooking since I was like 15 years old. I started in my church, Province Baptist Church,” said Pearson. “I used to cook in the kitchen with some of the older ladies and that’s how I got my start.”

Pearson started a curb side food business when she lost her job during the pandemic, but she needed a space to make Wammy’s Kitchen official.

“An opportunity came and I went for it,” said Pearson.

Forest City Church Pastor TJ Addington had an open kitchen in the building, and knew exactly who to give it to.

“We believe in Sandra,” said Addington. “We really want to bring a diverse community into our space here.”

Addington met Pearson a while back during a project between Forest City Church and Providence Baptist Church. She had told him about her goal to find somewhere to serve up her Wammy burgers.

“And so, we did everything we could to make it work for Sandra,” said Addington. “This is the grand opening of that restaurant.”

Pearson said she feels truly blessed to open her business with her family by her side.

“I feel like I’m a strong woman. God gave me this, and we’re going to use it. I’m going to win,” said Pearson.

Pearson said she hopes to reach all kinds of people. Her menu offers everything from her signature burgers to catfish nuggets and polish sausage. Wammy’s Kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old boy killed in crash Thursday night.
16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash
The community mourns the death of 16-year-old Mason Hada
Community mourns death of 16-year-old football player
Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge
Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge
Football Frenzy Recap - Week 1
Police searching for missing South Beloit Woman
Missing South Beloit woman found dead

Latest News

Meyers spends time on her car, No. 28, prepping it for the High School Racing Association.
Fairburn family and friend Mady Meyers share friendship, stock cars and a bond for racing
Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy's Kitchen opens in Rockford
23′s Sports Ticket brought you coverage for Stateline teams big and small. Here are the top...
Football Frenzy top 5 week 1 plays
As kids get ready to head back to class a local organization is making sure they have the...
Stateline students receive free backpacks and school supplies