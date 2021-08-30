Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford making a dream reality

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people gathered at 1220 South Alpine Road in Rockford Sunday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of Wammy’s Kitchen, a dream come true for Sandra Pearson. Pearson is more commonly known by friends and family as Wammy.

“I’ve been cooking since I was like 15 years old. I started in my church, Province Baptist Church,” said Pearson. “I used to cook in the kitchen with some of the older ladies and that’s how I got my start.”

Pearson started a curb side food business when she lost her job during the pandemic, but she needed a space to make Wammy’s Kitchen official.

“An opportunity came and I went for it,” said Pearson.

Forest City Church Pastor TJ Addington had an open kitchen in the building, and knew exactly who to give it to.

“We believe in Sandra,” said Addington. “We really want to bring a diverse community into our space here.”

Addington met Pearson a while back during a project between Forest City Church and Providence Baptist Church. She had told him about her goal to find somewhere to serve up her Wammy burgers.

“And so, we did everything we could to make it work for Sandra,” said Addington. “This is the grand opening of that restaurant.”

Pearson said she feels truly blessed to open her business with her family by her side.

“I feel like I’m a strong woman. God gave me this, and we’re going to use it. I’m going to win,” said Pearson.

Pearson said she hopes to reach all kinds of people. Her menu offers everything from her signature burgers to catfish nuggets and polish sausage. Wammy’s Kitchen is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

