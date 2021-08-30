Stateline students receive free backpacks and school supplies

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - As kids get ready to head back to class a local organization is making sure they have the supplies to tackle this school year.

The ladies of the Love and Loyalty Motorcycle club along with rare breed held their annual backpack giveaway. Organizers say hundreds of backpacks and supplies were donated by local organizations for kids in K-12.

Families could also pick up school supplies at the Blackhawk Boys and Girls Club sponsored by a number of city officials and organizations. Kids could also get free haircuts, transportation tickets and laundry vouchers.

