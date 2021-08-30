Stateline schools share COVID safety plans for upcoming year

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s back to the books for many students around the Stateline, but as COVID cases surge districts prepare for potential outbreaks.

“Being able to get kids back in school everyday and have our employees be able to be in schools is definitely great for us,” said Belvidere District 100 Superintendent Daniel Woestman.

Woestman says staff are prepared to pivot and switch to temporary remote learning should cases hit high levels.

“Our teachers have ways that they can make sure students have materials and learning opportunities during that time and we have schedules set up so students can receive one on one individual tutoring everyday,” said Woestman.

The Rockford Public School District’s website says anyone who is fully vaccinated and masked does not need to quarantine if exposed to COVID as long as they aren’t showing symptoms. Policies at The Freeport School District state schools will work towards staggering students’ schedules to allow for more physical distancing.

COVID testing in schools will also be a game changer in helping to keep quarantine rates low.

“In our county, most of our schools have done that so they are able to perform onsite testing that catches infections earlier,” said Lee County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Stefanie Gardner.

