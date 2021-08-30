Advertisement

Rockford woman charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man

Police responded to the 3300 block of Preston St. around 1:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting inside a home
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 44-year-old Rockford woman is accused of first-degree-murder of a 43-year-old man during a shooting on Preston St. Thursday morning.

Rockford Police responded to the 3300 block of Preston St. around 1:15 a.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting inside a home. Officers found a 43-year-old man dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Jammie Whittemore of Rockford with first-degree-murder and is in custody.

Whittemore is accused of murder and is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

