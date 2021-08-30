Advertisement

Rockford police ask for help to find a 2019 murder suspect

Rockford Police need help looking for suspect of a 2019 murder
Rockford Police need help looking for suspect of a 2019 murder(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police hopes someone will step forward with information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Mario Williams, the suspect in a murder from more than two years ago.

On May 11, 2019, officers found 32-year-old Robert Brooks dead at an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn Street. He had been shot several times.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for First Degree Murder against Williams.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mario Williams, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old boy killed in crash Thursday night.
16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash
Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge
Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge
Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford turning a dream into a reality
Freeport woman killed in Stephenson County crash
Fire broke out around 10:30 am at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park. Byron & North Park Fire works...
Fire breaks out at Loves Park Cimco recycling facility Sunday

Latest News

Gov. Pritzker sends relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Gov. Pritzker sends relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
SupplyCore Inc. receives maximum metal contract
SupplyCore Inc. receives maximum metal contract
Police said they found five bullet casings at the scene. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Rockford police investigating Friday afternoon homicide
Rock House Kids recipient of $5 million grant
Rock House Kids recipient of $5 million grant