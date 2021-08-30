Rockford police ask for help to find a 2019 murder suspect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police hopes someone will step forward with information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Mario Williams, the suspect in a murder from more than two years ago.

On May 11, 2019, officers found 32-year-old Robert Brooks dead at an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn Street. He had been shot several times.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for First Degree Murder against Williams.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mario Williams, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.