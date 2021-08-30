Rockford Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a suspected homicide in the 500 block of Health St.

Police responded to the call around 12:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 of an unresponsive adult in a backyard. Upon arrival, they found a 53-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from Rockford Police are conducting a follow-up investigation on the fatal shooting.

