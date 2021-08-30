Advertisement

Rockford Police investigating Friday afternoon homicide

Police said they found five bullet casings at the scene. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
Police said they found five bullet casings at the scene. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police are investigating a suspected homicide in the 500 block of Health St.

Police responded to the call around 12:40 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 of an unresponsive adult in a backyard. Upon arrival, they found a 53-year-old man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from Rockford Police are conducting a follow-up investigation on the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old boy killed in crash Thursday night.
16-year-old dead, 18-year-old critically injured in car crash
Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge
Mount Morris hosts 6th Annual U.S. National Straw sculpting Challenge
Local leaders join dozens of community members for grand opening of new business on Alpine Road.
Wammy’s Kitchen opens in Rockford turning a dream into a reality
Freeport woman killed in Stephenson County crash
Fire broke out around 10:30 am at Cimco Recycling in Loves Park. Byron & North Park Fire works...
Fire breaks out at Loves Park Cimco recycling facility Sunday

Latest News

Rock House Kids recipient of $5 million grant
Rock House Kids recipient of $5 million grant
Highway 51 is flooded near LaPlace, Louisiana on Monday morning after Hurricane Ida came ashore...
Gov. Pritzker sends relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
A detour sign alerting drivers of the traffic detour due to the ongoing construction of the...
Part of Harlem Blvd. to be closed for water service starting Tuesday
Rockford woman charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man
Rockford woman charged in shooting death of 43-year-old man