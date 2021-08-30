Rock House Kids recipient of $5 million grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock House Kids received a $5 million grant from International Paper to help provide kids with hot meals.

International Paper helps more than 25,000 people in 150 countries with fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper. Their facility in Rockford is at 2100 23rd Ave. Funding for their grants helps programs and projects focused on causes such as health and wellness and hunger.

“We are so grateful to be the recipient of these grant dollars to help feed and nourish local children in need. Our kids sometimes don’t know where their next meal is coming from or come home to bare cupboards and they rely on us to feed their hunger,” said Executive Director Dee Lacny. “We would not be able to do this alone without organizations like International Paper, who understand food insecurity is a big issue in our community and come alongside us as partners.”

Rock House Kids provides evening programming, hot meals and take-home food bags to more than 250 Rockford inner-city kids four times a week. With no federal, state or city funding, meals are made possible by donations from area organizations.

More information on the Rock House Kids programs can be found at rockhousekids.org.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.