Relief from the humidity has arrived, more pleasant week lies ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front moved through the Stateline Sunday afternoon that brought a few storms along with it. Following its passage, slightly more comfortable and cooler weather is on the horizon as a well-deserved break from the humidity also comes.

The cold front will give us a drier air mass in place compared to what we had over the course of the last week. Highs in the mid-80s with lots of sunshine are in the forecast for Monday and then we cool down even further with highs near 80 degrees Tuesday, which also marks the end of Meteorological Summer.

We'll be moving closer to that ideal circle Monday with the air being much drier with above normal temperatures remaining. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Get ready for a well-deserved break from the humidity this week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Through Thursday we are looking are sun-splashed skies and seasonable temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s with most nights having low temperatures in the lower 60s and into the 50s. This marks an ideal time for some free A/C to return to the forecast! Especially at night, be sure to open up those windows and give those air conditioners a well-deserved break.

Open up those windows at night and enjoy some free A/C with lows getting into the 50s on occasions. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The dry conditions will also stick around in the forecast until we get towards the end of the week. That’s when only slight chances of precipitation return. Even with several bouts of rain last week, the Stateline does remain under drought conditions that are slightly growing according to the latest drought update.

A mainly rain free week is ahead, a chance for sprinkles Tuesday exists before a bit higher rain chances at the end of the week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

