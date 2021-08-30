Advertisement

Part of Harlem Blvd. to be closed for water service starting Tuesday

A detour sign alerting drivers of the traffic detour due to the ongoing construction of the highway 84 overpass
A detour sign alerting drivers of the traffic detour due to the ongoing construction of the highway 84 overpass
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 1500 block of Harlem Blvd. starting at Sheridan St. going northbound will be closed for water repair service starting Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route and proceed with caution when near the work zone.

Work is expected to last anywhere between one and three business days.

