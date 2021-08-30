Part of Harlem Blvd. to be closed for water service starting Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 1500 block of Harlem Blvd. starting at Sheridan St. going northbound will be closed for water repair service starting Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route and proceed with caution when near the work zone.

Work is expected to last anywhere between one and three business days.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.