Lengthy spell of warm, quiet weather expected this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What a difference a day makes! One day after enduring 90° temperatures for a sixth consecutive day along with swollen humidity and yet another round of thunderstorms, things have taken a turn for the slightly cooler but much more comfortable.

Temperatures Monday still topped out in the lower to middle 80s, above normal by late August standards. The big change, though, was that the dew points Monday were a good 15 to 20 degrees lower than they were over the course of the prior week.

The drier air lends itself to much more comfortable conditions, which are likely to persist throughout the week. Humidity won’t be noticeable until Friday at the very earliest.

Temperatures will remain on the warm side over the next several days, even in the absence of humidity. The still-strong late August/early September sun will be more than enough to warm us up into the lower or perhaps the middle 80s on a daily basis.

The absence of clouds, though, will allow temperatures to rapidly fall as the nights go on. In the presence of drier air, it’ll allow temperatures to quickly fall into the 50s for lows.

Sunshine may have to fight with clouds for supremacy over our airspace for a time Tuesday, as a weak disturbance approaches from the west. At this point in time, it doesn’t appear that we’re in for a lengthy overcast, though clouds may dominate for an hour or so, especially in the afternoon.

Clouds will not be a part of the forecast on Wednesday, as the Stateline’s to bask in unlimited sunshine. A bit of a stiff northeasterly breeze will send temperatures down another notch, but by all accounts, September is to open on a seasonably mild note.

Rain chances in the coming week are to be few and far between, and not adding up to much if and when they do occur. Multiple model projections suggest that, at most, a quarter of an inch of rain’s to come over the next five days, with the best chances occurring late Friday night into very early Saturday morning.

With regards to the Labor Day Weekend forecast, the early read is that it’s to be warm and dry. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s Saturday, Sunday, and again on Monday. Saturday morning’s lingering sprinkle or light shower is to be the only chance for rain during the holiday weekend.

