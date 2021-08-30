Advertisement

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The position is effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues.

Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump administration’s handling of student loans and private servicing companies.

Frotman spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration’s decision to extend the student loan repayment moratorium and other issues facing the $1.5 trillion industry.

